Below are the Union County arrests for 11-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Liles, Jared
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2023
|Court Case
|202307541
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F),
|Description
|Liles, Jared (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2023 04:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Santos Rodriguez, Carlos Xavier
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Santos Rodriguez, Carlos Xavier (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at Edgewood Dr/e Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 11/13/2023 22:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Liles, Jared
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2023
|Court Case
|202307539
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Liles, Jared (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/13/2023 06:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Lee, James Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Lee, James Alexander (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2023 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|Mcnicholas, Chelsea Makayla
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2023
|Court Case
|202307523
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Mcnicholas, Chelsea Makayla (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2023 08:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|11-13-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at [Address], between 00:54, 11/13/2023 and 00:55, 11/13/2023. Reported: 00:55, 11/13/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, G Z