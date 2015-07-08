Below are the Union County arrests for 11-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Liles, Jared
Arrest Date 11/13/2023
Court Case 202307541
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F),
Description Liles, Jared (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2023 04:15.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Santos Rodriguez, Carlos Xavier
Arrest Date 11/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Santos Rodriguez, Carlos Xavier (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at Edgewood Dr/e Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 11/13/2023 22:42.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Liles, Jared
Arrest Date 11/13/2023
Court Case 202307539
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Liles, Jared (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/13/2023 06:01.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Lee, James Alexander
Arrest Date 11/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M),
Description Lee, James Alexander (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2023 10:50.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R

Name Mcnicholas, Chelsea Makayla
Arrest Date 11/13/2023
Court Case 202307523
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Mcnicholas, Chelsea Makayla (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2023 08:39.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 11-13-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at [Address], between 00:54, 11/13/2023 and 00:55, 11/13/2023. Reported: 00:55, 11/13/2023.
Arresting Officer Xavier, G Z