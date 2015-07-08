Below are the Union County arrests for 11-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Falls, Anthony Jason
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Falls, Anthony Jason (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Harassing Phone Call (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2023 12:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Falls, Anthony Jason
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Falls, Anthony Jason (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2023 12:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Merriman, A T
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK Edgehill Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2023 14:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK Edgehill Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2023 15:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Butler, Deborah Moore
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Butler, Deborah Moore (W /F/69) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 11/14/2023 15:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Connelly, Kathleen
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2023
|Court Case
|202307586
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Connelly, Kathleen (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 900-BLK Wind Carved Ln, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2023 19:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Sweatt, M