Below are the Union County arrests for 11-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Falls, Anthony Jason
Arrest Date 11/14/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Falls, Anthony Jason (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Harassing Phone Call (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2023 12:55.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Falls, Anthony Jason
Arrest Date 11/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Falls, Anthony Jason (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2023 12:55.
Arresting Officer Merriman, A T

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 11/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK Edgehill Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2023 14:51.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 11/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK Edgehill Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2023 15:11.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Butler, Deborah Moore
Arrest Date 11/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Butler, Deborah Moore (W /F/69) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 11/14/2023 15:44.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Connelly, Kathleen
Arrest Date 11/14/2023
Court Case 202307586
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Connelly, Kathleen (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 900-BLK Wind Carved Ln, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2023 19:35.
Arresting Officer Sweatt, M