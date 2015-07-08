Below are the Union County arrests for 11-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moser, Tina Renee
Arrest Date 11/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Moser, Tina Renee (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2023 16:28.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O

Name Cicrle K VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 11-15-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Cicrle K VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2200-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, between 01:06, 11/15/2023 and 01:07, 11/15/2023. Reported: 01:07, 11/15/2023.
Arresting Officer Sweatt, M

Name Duran, Jose
Arrest Date 11/15/2023
Court Case 202307610
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Ccw (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
Description Duran, Jose (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Ccw (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 300-BLK Richardson St/union St, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2023 16:29.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Sunshine Express VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 11-15-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Sunshine Express VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 1800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 06:05, 11/15/2023. Reported: 06:05, 11/15/2023.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name James, Ian Jermaine
Arrest Date 11/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description James, Ian Jermaine (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3000-BLK Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/15/2023 16:41.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Doe, John
Arrest Date 11/15/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Doe, John (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2023 06:50.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O