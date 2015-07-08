Description

Duran, Jose (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Ccw (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 300-BLK Richardson St/union St, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2023 16:29.