Below are the Union County arrests for 11-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Moser, Tina Renee
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Moser, Tina Renee (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2023 16:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Cicrle K VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|11-15-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cicrle K VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2200-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, between 01:06, 11/15/2023 and 01:07, 11/15/2023. Reported: 01:07, 11/15/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Sweatt, M
|Name
|Duran, Jose
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2023
|Court Case
|202307610
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Ccw (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Duran, Jose (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Ccw (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at 300-BLK Richardson St/union St, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2023 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Sunshine Express VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|11-15-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sunshine Express VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 1800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 06:05, 11/15/2023. Reported: 06:05, 11/15/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|James, Ian Jermaine
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|James, Ian Jermaine (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3000-BLK Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/15/2023 16:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Doe, John
|Arrest Date
|11/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Doe, John (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/15/2023 06:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O