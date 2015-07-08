Below are the Union County arrests for 11-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Miller, Kevin Dwayne
Arrest Date 11/16/2023
Court Case 202308416
Charge Financial Card Fraud (F),
Description Miller, Kevin Dwayne (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Financial Card Fraud (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2023 02:59.
Arresting Officer Xavier, G Z

Name Simpson, Justin Wayne
Arrest Date 11/16/2023
Court Case 202307628
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Simpson, Justin Wayne (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2023 16:04.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Blackstone, John Sumner J
Arrest Date 11/16/2023
Court Case 202307618
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Speeding (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Dwi Level 2 (M),
Description Blackstone, John Sumner J (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Speeding (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Dwi Level 2 (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2023 08:27.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Duncan, Jesse Keith
Arrest Date 11/16/2023
Court Case 202307631
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Duncan, Jesse Keith (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2023 18:40.
Arresting Officer Harkey, T

Name Snyder, Carl Dale
Arrest Date 11/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Snyder, Carl Dale (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 6000-BLK White Store Pageland Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/16/2023 09:11.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Abouleinein, Waleed Hossam
Arrest Date 11/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Abouleinein, Waleed Hossam (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4000-BLK Suttle Pl, Stallings, NC, on 11/16/2023 19:04.
Arresting Officer Shundo, C J