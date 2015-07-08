Below are the Union County arrests for 11-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Miller, Kevin Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2023
|Court Case
|202308416
|Charge
|Financial Card Fraud (F),
|Description
|Miller, Kevin Dwayne (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Financial Card Fraud (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2023 02:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, G Z
|Name
|Simpson, Justin Wayne
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2023
|Court Case
|202307628
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Justin Wayne (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2023 16:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Blackstone, John Sumner J
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2023
|Court Case
|202307618
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Speeding (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Dwi Level 2 (M),
|Description
|Blackstone, John Sumner J (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Speeding (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Dwi Level 2 (M), at 1900-BLK Dickerson Blvd/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2023 08:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Duncan, Jesse Keith
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2023
|Court Case
|202307631
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Duncan, Jesse Keith (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2023 18:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Harkey, T
|Name
|Snyder, Carl Dale
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Snyder, Carl Dale (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 6000-BLK White Store Pageland Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/16/2023 09:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Abouleinein, Waleed Hossam
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Abouleinein, Waleed Hossam (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4000-BLK Suttle Pl, Stallings, NC, on 11/16/2023 19:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Shundo, C J