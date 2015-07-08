Below are the Union County arrests for 11-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Avalos Vergara, Gustavo
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2023
|Court Case
|202307488
|Charge
|Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Avalos Vergara, Gustavo (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2023 16:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, J E
|Name
|Simpson, Donnie Robin
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2023
|Court Case
|202307665
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Donnie Robin (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2023 16:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Simpson, Donnie Robin
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2023
|Court Case
|202307659
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine, F (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Donnie Robin (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine, F (F), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2023 17:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Griffin, Keith Harrison
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) Stop Sign Violation (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Keith Harrison (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 1700-BLK New Salem Rd/old Camden Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/17/2023 00:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Keziah, Issac Blair
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) And 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Keziah, Issac Blair (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F) and 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 6300-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/17/2023 17:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Skorupski, Kenneth James
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M),
|Description
|Skorupski, Kenneth James (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), at 1000-BLK Commercial Dr/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 11/17/2023 03:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Shundo, C J