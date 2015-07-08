Below are the Union County arrests for 11-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hernandez-flores, Samuel
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2023
|Court Case
|202308826
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Hernandez-flores, Samuel (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4400-BLK Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2023 01:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2023
|Court Case
|202307646
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 600-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2023 06:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Donnelly, C
|Name
|Murray, Dale
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Murray, Dale (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 7100-BLK Alexander Farm Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2023 11:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2023
|Court Case
|202307676
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2023 11:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Donnelly, C
|Name
|Davis, Maurice Adika
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Davis, Maurice Adika (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 100-BLK Allen Way/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/18/2023 16:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, B K
|Name
|Rogers, Ronnie Bernard
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Rogers, Ronnie Bernard (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd/united Entrance, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/18/2023 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L