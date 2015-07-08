Below are the Union County arrests for 11-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hernandez-flores, Samuel
Arrest Date 11/18/2023
Court Case 202308826
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Hernandez-flores, Samuel (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 4400-BLK Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2023 01:48.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Huntley, Shontang Mark D
Arrest Date 11/18/2023
Court Case 202307646
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 600-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2023 06:44.
Arresting Officer Donnelly, C

Name Murray, Dale
Arrest Date 11/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Murray, Dale (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 7100-BLK Alexander Farm Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2023 11:24.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Huntley, Shontang Mark D
Arrest Date 11/18/2023
Court Case 202307676
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2023 11:47.
Arresting Officer Donnelly, C

Name Davis, Maurice Adika
Arrest Date 11/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Davis, Maurice Adika (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 100-BLK Allen Way/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/18/2023 16:05.
Arresting Officer Bailey, B K

Name Rogers, Ronnie Bernard
Arrest Date 11/18/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
Description Rogers, Ronnie Bernard (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Motor Vehicle Theft (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 13800-BLK E Independence Blvd/united Entrance, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/18/2023 16:25.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L