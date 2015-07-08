Below are the Union County arrests for 11-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Laney, Frederick Eugene
Arrest Date 11/19/2023
Court Case 202307155
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Laney, Frederick Eugene (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3000-BLK Beatties Ford Rd Apt 4, Charlotte, NC, on 11/19/2023 16:19.
Arresting Officer Charles, Z J

Name Laney, Frederick Eugene
Arrest Date 11/19/2023
Court Case 202308861
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Laney, Frederick Eugene (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2300-BLK Crestview Drive, Charlotte, NC, on 11/19/2023 16:21.
Arresting Officer Charles, Z J

Name Laney, Frederick Eugene
Arrest Date 11/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Laney, Frederick Eugene (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2300-BLK Crestview Drive, Charlotte, NC, on 11/19/2023 16:24.
Arresting Officer Charles, Z J

Name Green, Dwight Gordon
Arrest Date 11/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Green, Dwight Gordon (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK Faith Church Rd, Lake Park, NC, on 11/19/2023 16:31.
Arresting Officer Bailey, B K

Name Martinez, David Quevedo
Arrest Date 11/19/2023
Court Case 202308866
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Martinez, David Quevedo (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at U Turn/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/19/2023 18:20.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Villanueva Colchado, Jose Manuel
Arrest Date 11/19/2023
Court Case 202307708
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Villanueva Colchado, Jose Manuel (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2023 18:24.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E