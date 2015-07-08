Below are the Union County arrests for 11-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Laney, Frederick Eugene
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2023
|Court Case
|202307155
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Laney, Frederick Eugene (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3000-BLK Beatties Ford Rd Apt 4, Charlotte, NC, on 11/19/2023 16:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Charles, Z J
|Name
|Laney, Frederick Eugene
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2023
|Court Case
|202308861
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Laney, Frederick Eugene (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2300-BLK Crestview Drive, Charlotte, NC, on 11/19/2023 16:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Charles, Z J
|Name
|Laney, Frederick Eugene
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Laney, Frederick Eugene (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2300-BLK Crestview Drive, Charlotte, NC, on 11/19/2023 16:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Charles, Z J
|Name
|Green, Dwight Gordon
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Green, Dwight Gordon (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK Faith Church Rd, Lake Park, NC, on 11/19/2023 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, B K
|Name
|Martinez, David Quevedo
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2023
|Court Case
|202308866
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Martinez, David Quevedo (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at U Turn/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/19/2023 18:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Villanueva Colchado, Jose Manuel
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2023
|Court Case
|202307708
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Villanueva Colchado, Jose Manuel (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2023 18:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E