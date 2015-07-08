Below are the Union County arrests for 11-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Huntley, Shontang Mark D
Arrest Date 11/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2023 11:00.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O

Name Alezeb, Shihab Ibrahim
Arrest Date 11-20-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Alezeb, Shihab Ibrahim (A /M/22) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 16/nc 75, Waxhaw, on 11/20/2023.
Arresting Officer Mccray, J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
Arrest Date 11-20-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 00:45, 11/20/2023 and 00:46, 11/20/2023. Reported: 00:46, 11/20/2023.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 11-20-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 01:00, 11/20/2023 and 01:16, 11/20/2023. Reported: 01:16, 11/20/2023.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Rose, Christopher Donald
Arrest Date 11/20/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Rose, Christopher Donald (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2023 08:29.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 11-20-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 02:24, 11/20/2023. Reported: 02:24, 11/20/2023.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C