Below are the Union County arrests for 11-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D
|Arrest Date
|11/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Shontang Mark D (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2023 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Alezeb, Shihab Ibrahim
|Arrest Date
|11-20-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Alezeb, Shihab Ibrahim (A /M/22) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc 16/nc 75, Waxhaw, on 11/20/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
|Arrest Date
|11-20-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 00:45, 11/20/2023 and 00:46, 11/20/2023. Reported: 00:46, 11/20/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|11-20-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 01:00, 11/20/2023 and 01:16, 11/20/2023. Reported: 01:16, 11/20/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Rose, Christopher Donald
|Arrest Date
|11/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Rose, Christopher Donald (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/20/2023 08:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|11-20-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walgreens VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 02:24, 11/20/2023. Reported: 02:24, 11/20/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C