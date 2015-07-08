Below are the Union County arrests for 11-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brazzell, Sarah Katherine
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2023
|Court Case
|202307746
|Charge
|Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Brazzell, Sarah Katherine (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2023 17:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Watkins, Tameeka Scott
|Arrest Date
|11-21-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Watkins, Tameeka Scott (B /F/43) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 05:19, 11/21/2023 and 05:20, 11/21/2023. Reported: 05:20, 11/21/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Dixon, Alaja Michelle
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Dixon, Alaja Michelle (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK Lind Point Ln, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2023 17:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|United States Postal Servic VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg
|Arrest Date
|11-21-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|United States Postal Servic VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 100-BLK S Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 07:09, 11/21/2023. Reported: 07:09, 11/21/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Thomas, Antonio Devon
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Antonio Devon (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2023 17:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
|Arrest Date
|11-21-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 15:05, 11/20/2023 and 09:48, 11/21/2023. Reported: 09:48, 11/21/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Wright, R B