Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lockhart, Norris Jr.
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Lockhart, Norris Jr. (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 900-BLK Walkers Grove Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/22/2023 01:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, R K
|Name
|Zeleke, Muluneh
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2023
|Court Case
|202300783
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Zeleke, Muluneh (B /M/67) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 200-BLK N Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, NC, on 11/22/2023 19:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N
|Name
|Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK Crestview Tr, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2023 01:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, R K
|Name
|Walker, Michael Thomas
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2023
|Court Case
|202301019
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Walker, Michael Thomas (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 75/hermitage Place, on 11/22/2023 19:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Cochran, Donald Travis
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2023
|Court Case
|202307773
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Cochran, Donald Travis (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/22/2023 08:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Maarouf, Valerie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2023
|Court Case
|202307796
|Charge
|Larceny-Changing Of Price (M),
|Description
|Maarouf, Valerie Lynn (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-changing Of Price (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2023 20:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E