Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2023.

Name Lockhart, Norris Jr.
Arrest Date 11/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Lockhart, Norris Jr. (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 900-BLK Walkers Grove Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/22/2023 01:08.
Arresting Officer Bailey, R K

Name Zeleke, Muluneh
Arrest Date 11/22/2023
Court Case 202300783
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Zeleke, Muluneh (B /M/67) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 200-BLK N Shartel Ave, Oklahoma City, NC, on 11/22/2023 19:11.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N

Name Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves
Arrest Date 11/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK Crestview Tr, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2023 01:09.
Arresting Officer Bailey, R K

Name Walker, Michael Thomas
Arrest Date 11/22/2023
Court Case 202301019
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Walker, Michael Thomas (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 75/hermitage Place, on 11/22/2023 19:12.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Cochran, Donald Travis
Arrest Date 11/22/2023
Court Case 202307773
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Cochran, Donald Travis (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/22/2023 08:40.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Maarouf, Valerie Lynn
Arrest Date 11/22/2023
Court Case 202307796
Charge Larceny-Changing Of Price (M),
Description Maarouf, Valerie Lynn (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-changing Of Price (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2023 20:13.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E