Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rape, Hayden Josiah
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Rape, Hayden Josiah (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 1500-BLK Old Fish Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2023 19:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J
|Name
|Arcos, Ruben Villanueva
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2023
|Court Case
|202307803
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Arcos, Ruben Villanueva (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2023 01:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Arcos, Ruben Villanueva
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2023
|Court Case
|202307804
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi,No Operators License,) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Impaired Rev, Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Arcos, Ruben Villanueva (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi,no Operators License,) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Impaired Rev, Dwi) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2023 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2023
|Court Case
|202307807
|Charge
|1) Open Container (M), 2) Habitual Imparied Driving (F), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Impede Traffic Sit/Stand/Lie (M), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 6) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 7) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), And 8) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Open Container (M), 2) Habitual Imparied Driving (F), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 4) Impede Traffic Sit/stand/lie (M), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 6) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 7) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), and 8) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3700-BLK Blk Old Monroe Marshville, Wingate, NC, on 11/23/2023 03:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2023
|Court Case
|202307808
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Impair &Speed) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Assault By Strangulation,Assault (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwi Add Level) (M), 5) Probation Violation (M), 6) Probation Violation (F), And 7) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Knotts, Antwan Lamont (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Impair &speed) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(assault By Strangulation,assault (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwi Add Level) (M), 5) Probation Violation (M), 6) Probation Violation (F), and 7) Probation Violation (F), at 3700-BLK Blk Old Monroe Marshville, Wingate, NC, on 11/23/2023 03:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Spain, Elton James
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Spain, Elton James (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Motor Vehicle (F), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2023 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E