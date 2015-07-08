Below are the Union County arrests for 11-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Morrison, Jeishawn Adonis
Arrest Date 11/24/2023
Court Case 202307820
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), And 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Morrison, Jeishawn Adonis (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), and 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK Monticello Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2023 08:16.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
Arrest Date 11/24/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Olde Country Ln, Wingate, NC, on 11/24/2023 09:25.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Geyer, April Lynn
Arrest Date 11/24/2023
Court Case 202307823
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Geyer, April Lynn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 500-BLK N West St, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2023 09:54.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Starnes, William Brian
Arrest Date 11/24/2023
Court Case 202308974
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Starnes, William Brian (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6400-BLK New Town Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 11/24/2023 10:00.
Arresting Officer Wicker, B T

Name Moore, Jennifer
Arrest Date 11/24/2023
Court Case 202307825
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Moore, Jennifer (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 100-BLK S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2023 12:15.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Moore, Jennifer Nicole
Arrest Date 11/24/2023
Court Case 202307825
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Child Abuse) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Poss Sch 11 Cs, Poss Drug Para) (F),
Description Moore, Jennifer Nicole (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Child Abuse) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(poss Sch 11 Cs, Poss Drug Para) (F), at 100-BLK S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2023 13:09.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C