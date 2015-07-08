Below are the Union County arrests for 11-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Morrison, Jeishawn Adonis
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2023
|Court Case
|202307820
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), And 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Morrison, Jeishawn Adonis (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 4) No Liability Insurance (M), and 5) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 300-BLK Monticello Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2023 08:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Olde Country Ln, Wingate, NC, on 11/24/2023 09:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Geyer, April Lynn
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2023
|Court Case
|202307823
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Geyer, April Lynn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 500-BLK N West St, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2023 09:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Starnes, William Brian
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2023
|Court Case
|202308974
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Starnes, William Brian (W /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6400-BLK New Town Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 11/24/2023 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Wicker, B T
|Name
|Moore, Jennifer
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2023
|Court Case
|202307825
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Moore, Jennifer (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 100-BLK S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2023 12:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Moore, Jennifer Nicole
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2023
|Court Case
|202307825
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Child Abuse) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Poss Sch 11 Cs, Poss Drug Para) (F),
|Description
|Moore, Jennifer Nicole (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Child Abuse) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(poss Sch 11 Cs, Poss Drug Para) (F), at 100-BLK S Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2023 13:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C