Below are the Union County arrests for 11-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Mark Maddox
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Williams, Mark Maddox (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 12600-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 11/26/2023 01:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Shundo, C J
|Name
|Padilla Solorzano, Jesus Manuel
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2023
|Court Case
|202309012
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Padilla Solorzano, Jesus Manuel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2023 03:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Ramirez-gutierrez, Jose
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2023
|Court Case
|202307869
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Ramirez-gutierrez, Jose (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2023 01:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Chambers, Nicholas Seth
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2023
|Court Case
|202307871
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) False Imprisonment (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Nicholas Seth (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) False Imprisonment (M), at 2100-BLK Lewis St, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2023 08:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Gutierrez, Jose Ramirez
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Gutierrez, Jose Ramirez (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2023 01:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2023
|Court Case
|202307729
|Charge
|1) Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit/run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2023 11:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C