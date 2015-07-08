Below are the Union County arrests for 11-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Mark Maddox
Arrest Date 11/26/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Williams, Mark Maddox (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 12600-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 11/26/2023 01:17.
Arresting Officer Shundo, C J

Name Padilla Solorzano, Jesus Manuel
Arrest Date 11/26/2023
Court Case 202309012
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Padilla Solorzano, Jesus Manuel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2023 03:36.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Ramirez-gutierrez, Jose
Arrest Date 11/26/2023
Court Case 202307869
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Ramirez-gutierrez, Jose (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 200-BLK Walnut St, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2023 01:23.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Chambers, Nicholas Seth
Arrest Date 11/26/2023
Court Case 202307871
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) False Imprisonment (M),
Description Chambers, Nicholas Seth (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) False Imprisonment (M), at 2100-BLK Lewis St, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2023 08:44.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir
Arrest Date 11/26/2023
Court Case 202307729
Charge 1) Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Ortiz-feliciano, Yahir (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit/run Leave Scene Prop Dam (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK Engleside St, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2023 11:54.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C