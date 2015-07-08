Below are the Union County arrests for 11-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite
|Arrest Date
|11-27-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], between 15:00, 11/25/2023 and 15:01, 11/25/2023. Reported: 09:37, 11/27/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, C M
|Name
|Price, Michael Ray
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2023
|Court Case
|202307884
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Price, Michael Ray (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2023 03:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B
|Name
|Simpson, Derrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 7300-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 11/27/2023 11:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Hunt, Pernell
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2023
|Court Case
|202307890
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hunt, Pernell (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK Purser Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2023 12:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Streater, Milton Jerome
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2023
|Court Case
|202300289
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Streater, Milton Jerome (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK S Stewart St, Wingate, NC, on 11/27/2023 12:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Lawing, J R
|Name
|Garner, Casey Nicole
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Death By Distribution (F) And 2) Sell Schedule Ii (F),
|Description
|Garner, Casey Nicole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Death By Distribution (F) and 2) Sell Schedule Ii (F), at Anson County Correctional, Wadesboro, on 11/27/2023 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L