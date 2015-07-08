Below are the Union County arrests for 11-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite
Arrest Date 11-27-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], between 15:00, 11/25/2023 and 15:01, 11/25/2023. Reported: 09:37, 11/27/2023.
Arresting Officer Wallace, C M

Name Price, Michael Ray
Arrest Date 11/27/2023
Court Case 202307884
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Price, Michael Ray (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2023 03:20.
Arresting Officer Brito, B

Name Simpson, Derrick Lee
Arrest Date 11/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Simpson, Derrick Lee (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 7300-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 11/27/2023 11:11.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Hunt, Pernell
Arrest Date 11/27/2023
Court Case 202307890
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hunt, Pernell (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK Purser Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2023 12:07.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Streater, Milton Jerome
Arrest Date 11/27/2023
Court Case 202300289
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Streater, Milton Jerome (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK S Stewart St, Wingate, NC, on 11/27/2023 12:43.
Arresting Officer Lawing, J R

Name Garner, Casey Nicole
Arrest Date 11/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Death By Distribution (F) And 2) Sell Schedule Ii (F),
Description Garner, Casey Nicole (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Death By Distribution (F) and 2) Sell Schedule Ii (F), at Anson County Correctional, Wadesboro, on 11/27/2023 14:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L