Below are the Union County arrests for 11-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burns, Ayanna Shantavia
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2023
|Court Case
|202307940
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Burns, Ayanna Shantavia (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1000-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2023 19:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Rudolph, David James
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2023
|Court Case
|202307942
|Charge
|Open Container (M),
|Description
|Rudolph, David James (W /M/72) Arrest on chrg of Open Container (M), at 400-BLK E Houston St/charles St, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2023 21:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Salzwedel, Lindsey Michelle
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Salzwedel, Lindsey Michelle (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 4400-BLK Potter Rd, Stallings, NC, on 11/28/2023 21:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, B R
|Name
|Deese, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2023
|Court Case
|202301036
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Deese, Brandon Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 4500-BLK Linda Kay Dr/old Waxhaw Monroe Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/28/2023 21:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Cochran, Donald Travis
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Cochran, Donald Travis (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2023 22:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, T P
|Name
|Tambriz, Juan Enrique
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2023
|Court Case
|202307912
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause After Ftc) (M),
|Description
|Tambriz, Juan Enrique (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause After Ftc) (M), at 300-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2023 00:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C