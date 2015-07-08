Below are the Union County arrests for 11-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Shah, Akbar
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2023
|Court Case
|202307864
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Shah, Akbar (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 11:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Mcelhannon, Tina Michelle
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2023
|Court Case
|202307949
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mcelhannon, Tina Michelle (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Blair-young, Deangelo Tanner
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2023
|Court Case
|202307950
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Blair-young, Deangelo Tanner (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 15:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Heath, Jatrey
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2023
|Court Case
|202306531
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Heath, Jatrey (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 1100-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 16:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Chambers, Carlton Deshawn
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2023
|Court Case
|202307953
|Charge
|1) Burglary-2Nd Degree (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Firearm (F),
|Description
|Chambers, Carlton Deshawn (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-2nd Degree (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-firearm (F), at 400-BLK Valley St, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 16:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Wright, Tamera Leigh
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Wright, Tamera Leigh (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T