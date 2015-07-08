Below are the Union County arrests for 11-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Shah, Akbar
Arrest Date 11/29/2023
Court Case 202307864
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Shah, Akbar (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 11:47.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Mcelhannon, Tina Michelle
Arrest Date 11/29/2023
Court Case 202307949
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mcelhannon, Tina Michelle (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 14:37.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Blair-young, Deangelo Tanner
Arrest Date 11/29/2023
Court Case 202307950
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Blair-young, Deangelo Tanner (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 15:34.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Heath, Jatrey
Arrest Date 11/29/2023
Court Case 202306531
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Heath, Jatrey (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 1100-BLK Burke St, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 16:18.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Chambers, Carlton Deshawn
Arrest Date 11/29/2023
Court Case 202307953
Charge 1) Burglary-2Nd Degree (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Firearm (F),
Description Chambers, Carlton Deshawn (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-2nd Degree (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-firearm (F), at 400-BLK Valley St, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 16:21.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Wright, Tamera Leigh
Arrest Date 11/29/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Wright, Tamera Leigh (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2023 17:55.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T