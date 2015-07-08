Below are the Union County arrests for 11-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sampson, Michael Keel
Arrest Date 11/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Sampson, Michael Keel (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2023 11:52.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marij Paraphernalia
Arrest Date 11-30-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (C), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:37, 11/30/2023 and 01:38, 11/30/2023. Reported: 01:38, 11/30/2023.
Arresting Officer Sholar, B

Name Bryant, Brandon Walker
Arrest Date 11/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Trafficking In Herion By Possession (F), 2) Trafficking In Herion By Transportation (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Bryant, Brandon Walker (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Herion By Possession (F), 2) Trafficking In Herion By Transportation (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2023 12:11.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 11-30-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 01:51, 11/30/2023 and 01:52, 11/30/2023. Reported: 01:52, 11/30/2023.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Sturdivant, Katrina
Arrest Date 11/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Sturdivant, Katrina (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK Lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2023 12:54.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Davis, Gregory Dean
Arrest Date 11/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Misd Larceny) (M),
Description Davis, Gregory Dean (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (misd Larceny) (M), at 3700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/30/2023 00:32.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M