Below are the Union County arrests for 12-01-2023.

Name Massey, Jamarii Amere
Arrest Date 12/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Massey, Jamarii Amere (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), [Missing Address], on 12/1/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Lopez-fernandez, Fernando
Arrest Date 12/01/2023
Court Case 202308014
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Lopez-fernandez, Fernando (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1700-BLK Pageland Hwy/white Store Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2023 21:33.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 12-01-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:33, 12/1/2023 and 00:34, 12/1/2023. Reported: 00:34, 12/1/2023.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Byrams, Bessie Redfearn
Arrest Date 12-01-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Byrams, Bessie Redfearn (B /F/84) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 3900-BLK Blakeney Rd, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 11/30/2023 and 00:44, 12/1/2023. Reported: 01:34, 12/1/2023.
Arresting Officer Greene, M S

Name Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton
Arrest Date 12/01/2023
Court Case 202308202
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M),
Description Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2023 09:20.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

