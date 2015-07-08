Below are the Union County arrests for 12-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Massey, Jamarii Amere
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Massey, Jamarii Amere (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), [Missing Address], on 12/1/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Lopez-fernandez, Fernando
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2023
|Court Case
|202308014
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Lopez-fernandez, Fernando (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1700-BLK Pageland Hwy/white Store Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2023 21:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|12-01-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:33, 12/1/2023 and 00:34, 12/1/2023. Reported: 00:34, 12/1/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Byrams, Bessie Redfearn
|Arrest Date
|12-01-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Byrams, Bessie Redfearn (B /F/84) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 3900-BLK Blakeney Rd, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 11/30/2023 and 00:44, 12/1/2023. Reported: 01:34, 12/1/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton
|Arrest Date
|12/01/2023
|Court Case
|202308202
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) And 2) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Carlos Clinton (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M) and 2) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2023 09:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
