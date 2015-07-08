Below are the Union County arrests for 12-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, James David N
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2023
|Court Case
|202309209
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Allen, James David N (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3600-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2023 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Santiago, Mireya Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2023
|Court Case
|202308020
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Santiago, Mireya Sanchez (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 500-BLK Colony Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2023 00:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|Waters, Marlon Davion
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2023
|Court Case
|202200918
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Waters, Marlon Davion (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3400-BLK S Providence Rd/pine Oak Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/2/2023 03:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Reece, M G
|Name
|Harry, Joshua Russell
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Harry, Joshua Russell (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 4500-BLK Springfield Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2023 05:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Defranzo, A L
|Name
|Lovings, Shelby Denessa
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Lovings, Shelby Denessa (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1400-BLK Trull Hinson Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/2/2023 14:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Richardson, David Geovonni
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Richardson, David Geovonni (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2023 20:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J