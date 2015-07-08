Below are the Union County arrests for 12-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pressley, Noah Austin
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2023
|Court Case
|202308040
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Pressley, Noah Austin (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 700-BLK W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2023 12:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Helms, Kayla Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2023
|Court Case
|202308040
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Helms, Kayla Elizabeth (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2023 12:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2023
|Court Case
|202309264
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 100-BLK Oak Forest Cir, Matthews, NC, on 12/3/2023 21:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcmanus, C B
|Name
|Simeus, Evems
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2023
|Court Case
|202308036
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Simeus, Evems (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2023 00:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Clyburn, Tawanya Keyona Daisy
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Tawanya Keyona Daisy (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Pageland Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 12/3/2023 04:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Britt, Marianne Oconnor
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Britt, Marianne Oconnor (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2023 05:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T