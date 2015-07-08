Below are the Union County arrests for 12-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pressley, Noah Austin
Arrest Date 12/03/2023
Court Case 202308040
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Pressley, Noah Austin (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 700-BLK W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2023 12:22.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Helms, Kayla Elizabeth
Arrest Date 12/03/2023
Court Case 202308040
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Helms, Kayla Elizabeth (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2023 12:25.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson
Arrest Date 12/03/2023
Court Case 202309264
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Mcdonald, Nicholas Jackson (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 100-BLK Oak Forest Cir, Matthews, NC, on 12/3/2023 21:55.
Arresting Officer Mcmanus, C B

Name Simeus, Evems
Arrest Date 12/03/2023
Court Case 202308036
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Simeus, Evems (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2023 00:47.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Clyburn, Tawanya Keyona Daisy
Arrest Date 12/03/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Clyburn, Tawanya Keyona Daisy (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at Pageland Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 12/3/2023 04:12.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Britt, Marianne Oconnor
Arrest Date 12/03/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny After Break/Enter (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Britt, Marianne Oconnor (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny After Break/enter (F), 2) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2023 05:29.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T