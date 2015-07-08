Below are the Union County arrests for 12-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hudson, Justin Da`juan
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Sch Vi Cs (M),
|Description
|Hudson, Justin Da`juan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), at Stallings Rd/healing Way, Stallings, NC, on 12/4/2023 12:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Venegas, J
|Name
|Little, Eugene Obrian
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Show Cause), M (M),
|Description
|Little, Eugene Obrian (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (show Cause), M (M), at 2100-BLK Wright Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/4/2023 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Shipp, Kevin Oneal
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Shipp, Kevin Oneal (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 125 E 00-BLK Inborough Ave, Raeford, NC, on 12/4/2023 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Costea, Ana Maria
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz,Con Re) (M),
|Description
|Costea, Ana Maria (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz,con Re) (M), at 700-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 12/4/2023 12:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Brewer, Joel Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Joel Isaiah (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2023 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Morency, Matthew Paul
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Morency, Matthew Paul (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2023 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M