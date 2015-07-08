Below are the Union County arrests for 12-05-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Greene, Charles Darren
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Greene, Charles Darren (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 1600-BLK Billy Howey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/5/2023 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Jimenez, Rosorio Rodriguez
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Jimenez, Rosorio Rodriguez (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2023 14:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Swinson, Lisa Kay
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Insurance Fraud (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), And 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Swinson, Lisa Kay (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Insurance Fraud (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), and 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2023 14:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Williams, Jastim Rakim
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2023
|Court Case
|202308106
|Charge
|No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Williams, Jastim Rakim (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of No Liability Insurance (M), at 900-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2023 19:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Ricci, Hunter Adam
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (F),
|Description
|Ricci, Hunter Adam (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2023 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Cookston, Zachary Taylor
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2023
|Court Case
|202308110
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Cookston, Zachary Taylor (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2023 21:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A