Below are the Union County arrests for 12-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Shrewsbury, Hunter
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2023
|Court Case
|202309358
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Shrewsbury, Hunter (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/6/2023 18:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Chambers, Geremie Quintin
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Chambers, Geremie Quintin (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/6/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Chambers, Geremie Quintin
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Geremie Quintin (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Identity Theft (F), 3) Identity Theft (F), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, SC, on 12/6/2023 20:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Robillard, K A
|Name
|Allen, Jeremy Scott
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2023
|Court Case
|202309331
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Child Support) (M),
|Description
|Allen, Jeremy Scott (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), 3) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (child Support) (M), at 5400-BLK Tucker Phillips Dr, Wingate, NC, on 12/6/2023 01:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Polk, Anthony Joseph
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Hit/Run Leave Scene Prop Dam), M (M),
|Description
|Polk, Anthony Joseph (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Writ (hit/run Leave Scene Prop Dam), M (M), at 500-BLK Amity Park Road, Spruce Pine, NC, on 12/6/2023 07:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Bullock, S R
|Name
|Gentry, Jessica Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Poss Cs Prison/Jail,Simple, F (F),
|Description
|Gentry, Jessica Lee (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(poss Cs Prison/jail,simple, F (F), at 200-BLK S. Second Street, Albemarle, NC, on 12/6/2023 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M