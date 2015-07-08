Below are the Union County arrests for 12-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Richardson, Darrion Mikel
Arrest Date 12/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi) (M),
Description Richardson, Darrion Mikel (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2023 11:32.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, L G

Name Smith, Elijah Rhyshoun
Arrest Date 12/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Smith, Elijah Rhyshoun (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2023 13:47.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Godoy, William Alexander
Arrest Date 12/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Court Order (Dwi Treatment Court) (M),
Description Godoy, William Alexander (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (dwi Treatment Court) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2023 16:10.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, L G

Name Allen, Quashun Gekoby
Arrest Date 12/07/2023
Court Case 202308135
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Allen, Quashun Gekoby (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2023 17:01.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Chambers, Isaiah Djimon
Arrest Date 12/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Chambers, Isaiah Djimon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3200-BLK Collins Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/7/2023 19:12.
Arresting Officer Case, T N

Name Mushington, Christina
Arrest Date 12/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Mushington, Christina (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3200-BLK Collins Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/7/2023 19:56.
Arresting Officer Case, T N