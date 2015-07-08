Below are the Union County arrests for 12-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Richardson, Darrion Mikel
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Darrion Mikel (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2023 11:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, L G
|Name
|Smith, Elijah Rhyshoun
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Smith, Elijah Rhyshoun (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2023 13:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Godoy, William Alexander
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (Dwi Treatment Court) (M),
|Description
|Godoy, William Alexander (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (dwi Treatment Court) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2023 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, L G
|Name
|Allen, Quashun Gekoby
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2023
|Court Case
|202308135
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Allen, Quashun Gekoby (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2023 17:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Chambers, Isaiah Djimon
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Isaiah Djimon (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3200-BLK Collins Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/7/2023 19:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N
|Name
|Mushington, Christina
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mushington, Christina (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3200-BLK Collins Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/7/2023 19:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N