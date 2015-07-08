Below are the Union County arrests for 12-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Robinson, Joshua Daniel
Arrest Date 12/08/2023
Court Case 202308143
Charge Animal Nuisance (M),
Description Robinson, Joshua Daniel (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 300-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2023 09:36.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Smith, David Taylor
Arrest Date 12/08/2023
Court Case 202309436
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Smith, David Taylor (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 3000-BLK Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/8/2023 18:08.
Arresting Officer Lindquist, H M

Name Alexander, Da Tavion Tyshawn
Arrest Date 12/08/2023
Court Case 202308146
Charge Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
Description Alexander, Da Tavion Tyshawn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at 200-BLK E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2023 09:55.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Roush, Carl Lee
Arrest Date 12/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Roush, Carl Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 500-BLK Tula St, Stallings, NC, on 12/8/2023 18:14.
Arresting Officer Shundo, C J

Name Hernandez, Efren
Arrest Date 12/08/2023
Court Case 202308145
Charge Animal Nuisance (M),
Description Hernandez, Efren (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 2000-BLK Ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2023 10:06.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name San Agustin Velasco, Eduardo
Arrest Date 12/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description San Agustin Velasco, Eduardo (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2023 19:41.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O