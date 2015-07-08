Below are the Union County arrests for 12-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Robinson, Joshua Daniel
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2023
|Court Case
|202308143
|Charge
|Animal Nuisance (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Joshua Daniel (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 300-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2023 09:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Smith, David Taylor
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2023
|Court Case
|202309436
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Smith, David Taylor (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 3000-BLK Wesley Chapel Stouts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/8/2023 18:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M
|Name
|Alexander, Da Tavion Tyshawn
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2023
|Court Case
|202308146
|Charge
|Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
|Description
|Alexander, Da Tavion Tyshawn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at 200-BLK E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2023 09:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Roush, Carl Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Roush, Carl Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 500-BLK Tula St, Stallings, NC, on 12/8/2023 18:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Shundo, C J
|Name
|Hernandez, Efren
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2023
|Court Case
|202308145
|Charge
|Animal Nuisance (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Efren (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 2000-BLK Ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2023 10:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|San Agustin Velasco, Eduardo
|Arrest Date
|12/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|San Agustin Velasco, Eduardo (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2023 19:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O