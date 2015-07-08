Below are the Union County arrests for 12-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Shrewsbury, Hunter
Arrest Date 12/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Shrewsbury, Hunter (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 4500-BLK Crystal Creek Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/9/2023 15:09.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Mcmanus, Ricky Allen
Arrest Date 12/09/2023
Court Case 202308180
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Mcmanus, Ricky Allen (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 100-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2023 15:21.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Stafford, Terrance Timar
Arrest Date 12/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Stafford, Terrance Timar (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/9/2023 20:50.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Rucker, James Manzo
Arrest Date 12/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rucker, James Manzo (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 900-BLK Billy Howey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/9/2023 21:01.
Arresting Officer Davis, J T

Name Callahan, Shannon William
Arrest Date 12/09/2023
Court Case 202307173
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Callahan, Shannon William (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3200-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2023 01:18.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Laney, William Brandon
Arrest Date 12/09/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Laney, William Brandon (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, on 12/9/2023 01:23.
Arresting Officer Shundo, C J