Below are the Union County arrests for 12-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Shrewsbury, Hunter
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Shrewsbury, Hunter (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 4500-BLK Crystal Creek Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/9/2023 15:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Mcmanus, Ricky Allen
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2023
|Court Case
|202308180
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Ricky Allen (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 100-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2023 15:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Stafford, Terrance Timar
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Stafford, Terrance Timar (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/9/2023 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Rucker, James Manzo
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rucker, James Manzo (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 900-BLK Billy Howey Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/9/2023 21:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Davis, J T
|Name
|Callahan, Shannon William
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2023
|Court Case
|202307173
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Callahan, Shannon William (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3200-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2023 01:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Laney, William Brandon
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Laney, William Brandon (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 1000-BLK Healing Way, Stallings, on 12/9/2023 01:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Shundo, C J