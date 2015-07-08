Below are the Union County arrests for 12-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Edmund Addison
Arrest Date 12/10/2023
Court Case 202301068
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Williams, Edmund Addison (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Mccain St/old Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/10/2023 01:24.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Hough, Wilbert
Arrest Date 12/10/2023
Court Case 202308192
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Hough, Wilbert (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2023 02:04.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad
Arrest Date 12/10/2023
Court Case 202308193
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2023 02:30.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Hartis, Jesse Coleman
Arrest Date 12/10/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Hartis, Jesse Coleman (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 8600-BLK Potter Rd/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Weddington, NC, on 12/10/2023 05:04.
Arresting Officer Horne, J M

Name Burleson, Eric Lee
Arrest Date 12/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Burleson, Eric Lee (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2023 08:30.
Arresting Officer Horne, J M

Name Evans, Zachary Lee
Arrest Date 12/10/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Open Cont After Cons) (M),
Description Evans, Zachary Lee (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(open Cont After Cons) (M), at 1000-BLK Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/10/2023 15:42.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J