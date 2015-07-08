Below are the Union County arrests for 12-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Edmund Addison
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2023
|Court Case
|202301068
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Williams, Edmund Addison (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Mccain St/old Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/10/2023 01:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Hough, Wilbert
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2023
|Court Case
|202308192
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Hough, Wilbert (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2023 02:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2023
|Court Case
|202308193
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2023 02:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Hartis, Jesse Coleman
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Hartis, Jesse Coleman (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 8600-BLK Potter Rd/waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Weddington, NC, on 12/10/2023 05:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Burleson, Eric Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Burleson, Eric Lee (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2023 08:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Evans, Zachary Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Open Cont After Cons) (M),
|Description
|Evans, Zachary Lee (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(open Cont After Cons) (M), at 1000-BLK Austin Chaney Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/10/2023 15:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J