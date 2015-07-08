Description

Coleman, Shyhem Creshawn (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 6) Larceny-felony (F), at 400-BLK N. Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2023 12:56.