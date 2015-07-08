Below are the Union County arrests for 12-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Salas, Ricardo Juarez
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Salas, Ricardo Juarez (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4400-BLK Allibrook Way, Wingate, NC, on 12/11/2023 08:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Hall, Charles Allen
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (F),
|Description
|Hall, Charles Allen (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny After Break/enter (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2023 12:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, P M
|Name
|Coleman, Shyhem Creshawn
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2023
|Court Case
|2023-0808003
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), And 6) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Coleman, Shyhem Creshawn (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 4) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 5) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), and 6) Larceny-felony (F), at 400-BLK N. Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2023 12:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P
|Name
|Seagraves, Elisha Allen
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2023
|Court Case
|202301116
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Seagraves, Elisha Allen (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4500-BLK Potter Rd/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/11/2023 13:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, B R
|Name
|Williams, Vernon Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault By Pointing A Gun, Aof, Fa (M),
|Description
|Williams, Vernon Lee (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault By Pointing A Gun, Aof, Fa (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2023 13:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Coleman, Shyhem Creshawn
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Coleman, Shyhem Creshawn (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2023 16:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J