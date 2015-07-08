Below are the Union County arrests for 12-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hollifield, Joseph William
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Hollifield, Joseph William (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 12/12/2023 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Cook, Garrett Edward
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Cook, Garrett Edward (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 4300-BLK Western Union School Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/12/2023 16:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|White, Kiara Briana
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2023
|Court Case
|202308238
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|White, Kiara Briana (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at S Secrest Av/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2023 17:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|White, Kiara Briana
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|White, Kiara Briana (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at S Secrest Av/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2023 17:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Nix, Ahyun Chun
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Nix, Ahyun Chun (A /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Kings Manor Dr, Weddington, NC, on 12/12/2023 00:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|White, Kiara Briana
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev, Fail To Ob (M),
|Description
|White, Kiara Briana (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev, Fail To Ob (M), at S Secrest Av/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2023 17:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M