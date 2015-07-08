Below are the Union County arrests for 12-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hollifield, Joseph William
Arrest Date 12/12/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Hollifield, Joseph William (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 12/12/2023 14:30.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Cook, Garrett Edward
Arrest Date 12/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Cook, Garrett Edward (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 4300-BLK Western Union School Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/12/2023 16:27.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name White, Kiara Briana
Arrest Date 12/12/2023
Court Case 202308238
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description White, Kiara Briana (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at S Secrest Av/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2023 17:44.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name White, Kiara Briana
Arrest Date 12/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description White, Kiara Briana (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at S Secrest Av/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2023 17:44.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Nix, Ahyun Chun
Arrest Date 12/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Nix, Ahyun Chun (A /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Kings Manor Dr, Weddington, NC, on 12/12/2023 00:45.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name White, Kiara Briana
Arrest Date 12/12/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev, Fail To Ob (M),
Description White, Kiara Briana (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev, Fail To Ob (M), at S Secrest Av/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2023 17:44.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M