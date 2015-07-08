Below are the Union County arrests for 12-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Garcia, Ebert
Arrest Date 12/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (Dwi) (M),
Description Garcia, Ebert (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (dwi) (M), at 3500-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2023 07:44.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Strange, Kathryn Aleen
Arrest Date 12/13/2023
Court Case 202308254
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Strange, Kathryn Aleen (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 300-BLK N Sutherland Av/walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2023 13:49.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Long, Anthony Lynn
Arrest Date 12/13/2023
Court Case 202309582
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Long, Anthony Lynn (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 9200-BLK E Hwy 218, Peachland, NC, on 12/13/2023 21:48.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Roach, Rita Allen
Arrest Date 12/13/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Roach, Rita Allen (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 7000-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2023 07:52.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Little, Anthony Denilo
Arrest Date 12/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Little, Anthony Denilo (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Wright Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/13/2023 14:30.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Rodriguez, Silvestre Martinez
Arrest Date 12/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rodriguez, Silvestre Martinez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 12/13/2023 22:21.
Arresting Officer Gaston, J A