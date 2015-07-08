Below are the Union County arrests for 12-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Garcia, Ebert
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Garcia, Ebert (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (dwi) (M), at 3500-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2023 07:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Strange, Kathryn Aleen
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2023
|Court Case
|202308254
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Strange, Kathryn Aleen (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 300-BLK N Sutherland Av/walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2023 13:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Long, Anthony Lynn
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2023
|Court Case
|202309582
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Long, Anthony Lynn (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 9200-BLK E Hwy 218, Peachland, NC, on 12/13/2023 21:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Roach, Rita Allen
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Roach, Rita Allen (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 7000-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2023 07:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Little, Anthony Denilo
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Little, Anthony Denilo (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Wright Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/13/2023 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Rodriguez, Silvestre Martinez
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rodriguez, Silvestre Martinez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 800-BLK Park Dr, Marshville, NC, on 12/13/2023 22:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaston, J A