Description

Davis, Sherrod William (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Federal Pwisd Marij (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4200-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/14/2023 16:20.