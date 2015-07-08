Below are the Union County arrests for 12-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Craig, Paris Naquand
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Non Impaired, Fail To Wear Se (M),
|Description
|Craig, Paris Naquand (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Non Impaired, Fail To Wear Se (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2023 09:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Davis, Sherrod William
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2023
|Court Case
|202309615
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Federal Pwisd Marij (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Davis, Sherrod William (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Federal Pwisd Marij (F), 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 5) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4200-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/14/2023 16:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Purser, Amanda Dawn
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2023
|Court Case
|202308273
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Purser, Amanda Dawn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2023 09:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Crowder, Keyonia Pateria
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2023
|Court Case
|202308282
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Keyonia Pateria (B /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK Boyte St, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2023 16:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Steffler, Brandon James
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Steffler, Brandon James (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2023 09:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Carey, Luke Burton
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dis Weap Occ Dwell/Moving Veh (F) And 2) Awdw Intent To Kill (F),
|Description
|Carey, Luke Burton (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dis Weap Occ Dwell/moving Veh (F) and 2) Awdw Intent To Kill (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2023 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B