Below are the Union County arrests for 12-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bradley, Johnny Dean
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Bradley, Johnny Dean (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2023 13:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, B A
|Name
|Smith, Amber Lauren
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 12/15/2023 16:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Bennett, Elijah Demon
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), And 3) Resisting Publicc Officer (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Elijah Demon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), and 3) Resisting Publicc Officer (M), [Missing Address], on 12/15/2023 17:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Carpenter, K M
|Name
|Torrence, Melanie Latrice
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Torrence, Melanie Latrice (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/15/2023 18:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Reece, M G
|Name
|Monchil, Tostao
|Arrest Date
|12-15-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Monchil, Tostao (B /M/49) Cited on Charge of Speeding Warning, at Us 74/, on 12/15/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Garcia, Manuel
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2023
|Court Case
|202308296
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Garcia, Manuel (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Boxer St, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2023 02:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A