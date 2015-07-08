Below are the Union County arrests for 12-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bradley, Johnny Dean
Arrest Date 12/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Bradley, Johnny Dean (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2023 13:53.
Arresting Officer Hill, B A

Name Smith, Amber Lauren
Arrest Date 12/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Smith, Amber Lauren (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 12/15/2023 16:32.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Bennett, Elijah Demon
Arrest Date 12/15/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), And 3) Resisting Publicc Officer (M),
Description Bennett, Elijah Demon (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (F), 2) Going Armed To The Terror Of People (M), and 3) Resisting Publicc Officer (M), [Missing Address], on 12/15/2023 17:21.
Arresting Officer Carpenter, K M

Name Torrence, Melanie Latrice
Arrest Date 12/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Torrence, Melanie Latrice (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/15/2023 18:25.
Arresting Officer Reece, M G

Name Monchil, Tostao
Arrest Date 12-15-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Monchil, Tostao (B /M/49) Cited on Charge of Speeding Warning, at Us 74/, on 12/15/2023.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name Garcia, Manuel
Arrest Date 12/15/2023
Court Case 202308296
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Garcia, Manuel (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK Boxer St, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2023 02:27.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A