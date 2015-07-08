Below are the Union County arrests for 12-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Crowder, Keionta Shanija
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2023
|Court Case
|202308323
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Keionta Shanija (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2023 11:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Munoz, William Alexander
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F) And 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Munoz, William Alexander (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F) and 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 4500-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/16/2023 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Stewart, Hal Kevin
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2023
|Court Case
|202309662
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Hal Kevin (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 600-BLK Sycamore Grove Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/16/2023 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Crowder, Darius Jamal
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Darius Jamal (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2023 16:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Barrett, Bobby Gene
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Bobby Gene (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 900-BLK Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 12/16/2023 17:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Chavez, Jesus
|Arrest Date
|12/16/2023
|Court Case
|202306263
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Chavez, Jesus (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2023 19:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T