Name Crowder, Keionta Shanija
Arrest Date 12/16/2023
Court Case 202308323
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Crowder, Keionta Shanija (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2023 11:49.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Munoz, William Alexander
Arrest Date 12/16/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Of Burglar`S Tools (F) And 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Munoz, William Alexander (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F) and 2) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 4500-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/16/2023 12:30.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Stewart, Hal Kevin
Arrest Date 12/16/2023
Court Case 202309662
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Stewart, Hal Kevin (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 600-BLK Sycamore Grove Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/16/2023 14:14.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Crowder, Darius Jamal
Arrest Date 12/16/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Crowder, Darius Jamal (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2023 16:04.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Barrett, Bobby Gene
Arrest Date 12/16/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Barrett, Bobby Gene (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 900-BLK Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 12/16/2023 17:07.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Chavez, Jesus
Arrest Date 12/16/2023
Court Case 202306263
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Chavez, Jesus (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2023 19:22.
Arresting Officer Shea, T