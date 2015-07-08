Below are the Union County arrests for 12-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mclendon, Corderrick Asenio
Arrest Date 12/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Mclendon, Corderrick Asenio (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 100-BLK Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/17/2023 11:11.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Garcia, Leosbel Cardenas
Arrest Date 12/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Garcia, Leosbel Cardenas (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3700-BLK Old Pageland Monroe Rd/belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2023 15:41.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D

Name Jimenez, Perez Humberto
Arrest Date 12/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Fta- Dwlr (M),
Description Jimenez, Perez Humberto (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fta- Dwlr (M), at 2000-BLK Union St, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2023 18:08.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Dzurik, Gretchen Joleen
Arrest Date 12/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Dzurik, Gretchen Joleen (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 7300-BLK Bailywick Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/17/2023 18:27.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Jimenez, Humberto Perez
Arrest Date 12/17/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Expired Inspection (M), 5) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 6) Lighting Equipment Violation (M),
Description Jimenez, Humberto Perez (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Expired Inspection (M), 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 6) Lighting Equipment Violation (M), at E Monroe Expy/ N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2023 19:10.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Mcgriff, Tammy Shyrel
Arrest Date 12-17-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcgriff, Tammy Shyrel (B /F/51) Cited on Charge of Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat, at 406 E Sunset Dr/crystal Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2023 4:06:06 AM.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L