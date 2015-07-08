Below are the Union County arrests for 12-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mclendon, Corderrick Asenio
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Mclendon, Corderrick Asenio (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 100-BLK Williams Rescue Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/17/2023 11:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Garcia, Leosbel Cardenas
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Garcia, Leosbel Cardenas (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3700-BLK Old Pageland Monroe Rd/belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2023 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D
|Name
|Jimenez, Perez Humberto
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fta- Dwlr (M),
|Description
|Jimenez, Perez Humberto (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fta- Dwlr (M), at 2000-BLK Union St, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2023 18:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Dzurik, Gretchen Joleen
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Dzurik, Gretchen Joleen (W /F/53) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 7300-BLK Bailywick Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/17/2023 18:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Jimenez, Humberto Perez
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Expired Inspection (M), 5) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 6) Lighting Equipment Violation (M),
|Description
|Jimenez, Humberto Perez (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 3) No Liability Insurance (M), 4) Expired Inspection (M), 5) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 6) Lighting Equipment Violation (M), at E Monroe Expy/ N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2023 19:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Mcgriff, Tammy Shyrel
|Arrest Date
|12-17-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcgriff, Tammy Shyrel (B /F/51) Cited on Charge of Child Under 16 Not Secured In Seat, at 406 E Sunset Dr/crystal Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2023 4:06:06 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L