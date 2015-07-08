Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Galarza, Rosalia
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Galarza, Rosalia (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2023 09:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Walker, Senica Ahrmon
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Walker, Senica Ahrmon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2023 12:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Garmon, Jamerik Quanya
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2023
|Court Case
|202104644
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Garmon, Jamerik Quanya (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2023 12:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Crump, J
|Name
|Acoca, David
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
|Description
|Acoca, David (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at 100-BLK Government Dr, Morganton, NC, on 12/18/2023 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Plokhov, Yuriy
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Plokhov, Yuriy (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 4900-BLK Beulah Church Rd, Weddington, NC, on 12/18/2023 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gutorka, Vitalii
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Gutorka, Vitalii (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2023 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G