Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Galarza, Rosalia
Arrest Date 12/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Galarza, Rosalia (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2023 09:50.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Walker, Senica Ahrmon
Arrest Date 12/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Walker, Senica Ahrmon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2023 12:10.
Arresting Officer Horne, J M

Name Garmon, Jamerik Quanya
Arrest Date 12/18/2023
Court Case 202104644
Charge 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F) And 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Garmon, Jamerik Quanya (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (F) and 2) True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2023 12:52.
Arresting Officer Crump, J

Name Acoca, David
Arrest Date 12/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F),
Description Acoca, David (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1, F (F), at 100-BLK Government Dr, Morganton, NC, on 12/18/2023 14:00.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Plokhov, Yuriy
Arrest Date 12/18/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Plokhov, Yuriy (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 4900-BLK Beulah Church Rd, Weddington, NC, on 12/18/2023 14:22.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gutorka, Vitalii
Arrest Date 12/18/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Gutorka, Vitalii (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2023 16:30.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G