Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bostick, Vanessa Ann
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Embezzlement (F),
|Description
|Bostick, Vanessa Ann (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Embezzlement (F), at 4700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/19/2023 12:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Strain, Shyquan Malik
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2023
|Court Case
|202309706
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Reckless Drvg-Wanton Disregard (M),
|Description
|Strain, Shyquan Malik (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Drvg-wanton Disregard (M), at 5300-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 12/19/2023 00:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Call, Jason Christopher
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2023
|Court Case
|202309718
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Call, Jason Christopher (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 2700-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings Rd, NC, on 12/19/2023 13:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Knotts, Vincent Edward
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2023
|Court Case
|202308381
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Leash Law Violation), M (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Vincent Edward (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (leash Law Violation), M (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2023 09:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Perry, Rebecca Maria
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2023
|Court Case
|202309563
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Perry, Rebecca Maria (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4500-BLK Helms Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/19/2023 13:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Wilhelm, Steven Russell
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Wilhelm, Steven Russell (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2023 10:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B