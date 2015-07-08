Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bostick, Vanessa Ann
Arrest Date 12/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Embezzlement (F),
Description Bostick, Vanessa Ann (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Embezzlement (F), at 4700-BLK White Store Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/19/2023 12:17.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Strain, Shyquan Malik
Arrest Date 12/19/2023
Court Case 202309706
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Reckless Drvg-Wanton Disregard (M),
Description Strain, Shyquan Malik (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Reckless Drvg-wanton Disregard (M), at 5300-BLK Lancaster Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 12/19/2023 00:42.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Call, Jason Christopher
Arrest Date 12/19/2023
Court Case 202309718
Charge 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Call, Jason Christopher (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 2700-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings Rd, NC, on 12/19/2023 13:01.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Knotts, Vincent Edward
Arrest Date 12/19/2023
Court Case 202308381
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Leash Law Violation), M (M),
Description Knotts, Vincent Edward (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (leash Law Violation), M (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2023 09:40.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Perry, Rebecca Maria
Arrest Date 12/19/2023
Court Case 202309563
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Perry, Rebecca Maria (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4500-BLK Helms Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/19/2023 13:10.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Wilhelm, Steven Russell
Arrest Date 12/19/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Wilhelm, Steven Russell (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2023 10:27.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B