Below are the Union County arrests for 12-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gwyn, Keleal Alijah
Arrest Date 12/20/2023
Court Case 202308419
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Gwyn, Keleal Alijah (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2023 13:11.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Story, Mickey Grayson
Arrest Date 12/20/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M) And 2) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M),
Description Story, Mickey Grayson (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M) and 2) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2023 01:06.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Reyesavila, Yadriel
Arrest Date 12-20-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Reyesavila, Yadriel ( /M/32) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Nc 75/sr1111, Waxhaw, on 12/20/2023.
Arresting Officer Turner, T T

Name Reyes, Avila Yadriel
Arrest Date 12/20/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Reyes, Avila Yadriel (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/20/2023 02:18.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 12-20-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 22:30, 12/19/2023 and 01:02, 12/20/2023. Reported: 01:02, 12/20/2023.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Walker, Senica Ahrmon
Arrest Date 12/20/2023
Court Case 202308420
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Walker, Senica Ahrmon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 400-BLK Broome St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2023 15:26.
Arresting Officer Brito, B