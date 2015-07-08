Below are the Union County arrests for 12-20-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gwyn, Keleal Alijah
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2023
|Court Case
|202308419
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Gwyn, Keleal Alijah (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2023 13:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Story, Mickey Grayson
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M) And 2) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M),
|Description
|Story, Mickey Grayson (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M) and 2) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2023 01:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Reyesavila, Yadriel
|Arrest Date
|12-20-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Reyesavila, Yadriel ( /M/32) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Nc 75/sr1111, Waxhaw, on 12/20/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Turner, T T
|Name
|Reyes, Avila Yadriel
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Reyes, Avila Yadriel (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/20/2023 02:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|12-20-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 22:30, 12/19/2023 and 01:02, 12/20/2023. Reported: 01:02, 12/20/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Walker, Senica Ahrmon
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2023
|Court Case
|202308420
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Walker, Senica Ahrmon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) No Liability Insurance (M), at 400-BLK Broome St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2023 15:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B