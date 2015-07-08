Below are the Union County arrests for 12-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Clyburn, Jaheim Maurice
Arrest Date 12/21/2023
Court Case 202308442
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Clyburn, Jaheim Maurice (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 400-BLK Boyte St/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2023 15:12.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Guyton, Daniel Hubert
Arrest Date 12-21-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Guyton, Daniel Hubert (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, at Sr 1111/providence Rd S, Waxhaw, on 12/21/2023.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Buchanon, Quantez Elijah
Arrest Date 12/21/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
Description Buchanon, Quantez Elijah (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 900-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2023 17:10.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Xum Xum, Francisco
Arrest Date 12-21-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Xum Xum, Francisco ( /M/22) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Franklin St/morgan Mill, Monroe, on 12/21/2023.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Rodriguez, Daniel
Arrest Date 12/21/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Attempted Uttering (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), And 3) False Lic/ Perm In Commit Fel (F),
Description Rodriguez, Daniel (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Uttering (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), and 3) False Lic/ Perm In Commit Fel (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NY, on 12/21/2023 17:14.
Arresting Officer Eklund, B T

Name Bernal-rios, Lourdes Jeovana
Arrest Date 12-21-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Bernal-rios, Lourdes Jeovana ( /F/32) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Nc 75/sr 1111, Waxhaw, on 12/21/2023.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K