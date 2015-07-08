Below are the Union County arrests for 12-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clyburn, Jaheim Maurice
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2023
|Court Case
|202308442
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Jaheim Maurice (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 400-BLK Boyte St/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2023 15:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Guyton, Daniel Hubert
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Guyton, Daniel Hubert (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, at Sr 1111/providence Rd S, Waxhaw, on 12/21/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Buchanon, Quantez Elijah
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Buchanon, Quantez Elijah (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Ccw (M), at 900-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2023 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Xum Xum, Francisco
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Xum Xum, Francisco ( /M/22) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Franklin St/morgan Mill, Monroe, on 12/21/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Rodriguez, Daniel
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Attempted Uttering (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), And 3) False Lic/ Perm In Commit Fel (F),
|Description
|Rodriguez, Daniel (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Attempted Uttering (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), and 3) False Lic/ Perm In Commit Fel (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NY, on 12/21/2023 17:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Eklund, B T
|Name
|Bernal-rios, Lourdes Jeovana
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bernal-rios, Lourdes Jeovana ( /F/32) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Nc 75/sr 1111, Waxhaw, on 12/21/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K