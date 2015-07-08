Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Worthy, John Preston
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2023
|Court Case
|202308462
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Worthy, John Preston (U /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK Heather Ridge Dr, Lexington, SC, on 12/22/2023 08:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Ezernack, Anicia
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2023
|Court Case
|202308462
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Ezernack, Anicia (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2023 08:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B
|Name
|Nicholson, Tiffany Gail
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2023
|Court Case
|202308464
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Weapon (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Exceeding Safe Speed (M),
|Description
|Nicholson, Tiffany Gail (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Weapon (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Exceeding Safe Speed (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/comfort Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2023 09:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Godley, Marcus Pierre
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dv Protective Order Viol), M (M),
|Description
|Godley, Marcus Pierre (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dv Protective Order Viol), M (M), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 12/22/2023 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Medlin, Jessica Luann
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (Financial Card Theft), F (F),
|Description
|Medlin, Jessica Luann (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (financial Card Theft), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/22/2023 13:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Ellerbe, Kornisha Tearrow
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2023
|Court Case
|202308464
|Charge
|Unsealed Wine/Liq In Pass Area (M),
|Description
|Ellerbe, Kornisha Tearrow (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Unsealed Wine/liq In Pass Area (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/comfort Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2023 09:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R