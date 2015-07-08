Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Worthy, John Preston
Arrest Date 12/22/2023
Court Case 202308462
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Worthy, John Preston (U /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK Heather Ridge Dr, Lexington, SC, on 12/22/2023 08:17.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Ezernack, Anicia
Arrest Date 12/22/2023
Court Case 202308462
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Ezernack, Anicia (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2023 08:35.
Arresting Officer Brito, B

Name Nicholson, Tiffany Gail
Arrest Date 12/22/2023
Court Case 202308464
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Weapon (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Exceeding Safe Speed (M),
Description Nicholson, Tiffany Gail (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Weapon (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Exceeding Safe Speed (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/comfort Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2023 09:20.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Godley, Marcus Pierre
Arrest Date 12/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dv Protective Order Viol), M (M),
Description Godley, Marcus Pierre (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dv Protective Order Viol), M (M), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 12/22/2023 10:30.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Medlin, Jessica Luann
Arrest Date 12/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (Financial Card Theft), F (F),
Description Medlin, Jessica Luann (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (financial Card Theft), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/22/2023 13:06.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Ellerbe, Kornisha Tearrow
Arrest Date 12/22/2023
Court Case 202308464
Charge Unsealed Wine/Liq In Pass Area (M),
Description Ellerbe, Kornisha Tearrow (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Unsealed Wine/liq In Pass Area (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/comfort Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2023 09:15.
Arresting Officer Mason, R