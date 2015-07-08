Below are the Union County arrests for 12-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Granados, Marc Ernesto
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2023
|Court Case
|202308499
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Granados, Marc Ernesto (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK Richardson St/walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2023 02:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Ortiz, Cesar
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Ortiz, Cesar (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 200-BLK S White St, Marshville, NC, on 12/23/2023 19:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N
|Name
|Granados, Marc Ernesto
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2023
|Court Case
|202308500
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
|Description
|Granados, Marc Ernesto (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 400-BLK Richardson St/walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2023 02:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Nance, K L
|Name
|Dominguez, German Adan
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Dominguez, German Adan (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK S White St, Marshville, NC, on 12/23/2023 19:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N
|Name
|Betancur, Vergara Elver
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Betancur, Vergara Elver (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/23/2023 06:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcmanus, C B
|Name
|Leach, Antoine Levette
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2023
|Court Case
|202308517
|Charge
|1) Poss Fwn/Lq/Mxbv While Under 21 (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Leach, Antoine Levette (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Fwn/lq/mxbv While Under 21 (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/23/2023 20:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A