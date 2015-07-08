Below are the Union County arrests for 12-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Granados, Marc Ernesto
Arrest Date 12/23/2023
Court Case 202308499
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Granados, Marc Ernesto (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 400-BLK Richardson St/walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2023 02:35.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Ortiz, Cesar
Arrest Date 12/23/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Ortiz, Cesar (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 200-BLK S White St, Marshville, NC, on 12/23/2023 19:19.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N

Name Granados, Marc Ernesto
Arrest Date 12/23/2023
Court Case 202308500
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M),
Description Granados, Marc Ernesto (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2, M (M), at 400-BLK Richardson St/walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2023 02:39.
Arresting Officer Nance, K L

Name Dominguez, German Adan
Arrest Date 12/23/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Dominguez, German Adan (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK S White St, Marshville, NC, on 12/23/2023 19:33.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N

Name Betancur, Vergara Elver
Arrest Date 12/23/2023
Court Case
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Betancur, Vergara Elver (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/23/2023 06:49.
Arresting Officer Mcmanus, C B

Name Leach, Antoine Levette
Arrest Date 12/23/2023
Court Case 202308517
Charge 1) Poss Fwn/Lq/Mxbv While Under 21 (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Leach, Antoine Levette (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Fwn/lq/mxbv While Under 21 (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/23/2023 20:17.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A