Below are the Union County arrests for 12-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcgill, Kristopher Antonio
Arrest Date 12/24/2023
Court Case 202308519
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
Description Mcgill, Kristopher Antonio (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/24/2023 01:43.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Zarco-gomez, Nabor
Arrest Date 12/24/2023
Court Case 202309844
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Zarco-gomez, Nabor (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 2800-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/barbee Farm Dr, Monroe, NY, on 12/24/2023 02:36.
Arresting Officer Lindquist, H M

Name Leach, Antoine Levette
Arrest Date 12/24/2023
Court Case 202306531
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Leach, Antoine Levette (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 5300-BLK Pleasant Plains Rd, Kershaw, SC, on 12/24/2023 02:42.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Miklas, Dennis Mark
Arrest Date 12/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Miklas, Dennis Mark (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1100-BLK Saratoga Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/24/2023 02:43.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Arizmendi, Nancy Yaneth
Arrest Date 12/24/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Exceeding Posted Speed (M),
Description Arizmendi, Nancy Yaneth (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), at 1000-BLK West Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2023 03:04.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Naylor, Christopher Shane
Arrest Date 12/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Naylor, Christopher Shane (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 12/24/2023 03:50.
Arresting Officer Marban-figueroa, O