Below are the Union County arrests for 12-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcgill, Kristopher Antonio
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2023
|Court Case
|202308519
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Mcgill, Kristopher Antonio (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/24/2023 01:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Zarco-gomez, Nabor
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2023
|Court Case
|202309844
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Zarco-gomez, Nabor (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 2800-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/barbee Farm Dr, Monroe, NY, on 12/24/2023 02:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M
|Name
|Leach, Antoine Levette
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2023
|Court Case
|202306531
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Leach, Antoine Levette (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 5300-BLK Pleasant Plains Rd, Kershaw, SC, on 12/24/2023 02:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Miklas, Dennis Mark
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Miklas, Dennis Mark (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1100-BLK Saratoga Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/24/2023 02:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Arizmendi, Nancy Yaneth
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 4) Exceeding Posted Speed (M),
|Description
|Arizmendi, Nancy Yaneth (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 4) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), at 1000-BLK West Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2023 03:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Naylor, Christopher Shane
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Naylor, Christopher Shane (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 12/24/2023 03:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O