Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ramos, Janessa Lianne
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Ramos, Janessa Lianne (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 1800-BLK Polk St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2023 02:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Ramos, Janessa Lianne
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Ramos, Janessa Lianne (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1800-BLK Polk St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2023 03:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Hiponeto, Josmars
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2023
|Court Case
|202308537
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Hiponeto, Josmars (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2023 03:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Mcelroy, Shawn Andrew
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Mcelroy, Shawn Andrew (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2023 03:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Chafin, Kristi Dayton
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2023
|Court Case
|202309856
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Chafin, Kristi Dayton (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 2000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2023 03:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Funderburk, Pamela Annette
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2023
|Court Case
|202308541
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Pamela Annette (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2023 11:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B