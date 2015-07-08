Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ramos, Janessa Lianne
Arrest Date 12/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Ramos, Janessa Lianne (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 1800-BLK Polk St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2023 02:59.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Ramos, Janessa Lianne
Arrest Date 12/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Ramos, Janessa Lianne (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1800-BLK Polk St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2023 03:04.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Hiponeto, Josmars
Arrest Date 12/25/2023
Court Case 202308537
Charge Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Hiponeto, Josmars (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2023 03:20.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Mcelroy, Shawn Andrew
Arrest Date 12/25/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Mcelroy, Shawn Andrew (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2023 03:35.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Chafin, Kristi Dayton
Arrest Date 12/25/2023
Court Case 202309856
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Chafin, Kristi Dayton (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 2000-BLK Glenn Valley Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2023 03:46.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Funderburk, Pamela Annette
Arrest Date 12/25/2023
Court Case 202308541
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Funderburk, Pamela Annette (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 1300-BLK Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2023 11:31.
Arresting Officer Burton, B