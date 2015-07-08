Description

Vergara-torres, Jhony Noel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Attempted Murder (F), 3) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 14:30.