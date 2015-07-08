Below are the Union County arrests for 12-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Vergara-torres, Jhony Noel
Arrest Date 12/27/2023
Court Case 202308640
Charge 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Attempted Murder (F), 3) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Vergara-torres, Jhony Noel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Attempted Murder (F), 3) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 14:30.
Arresting Officer Price, J E

Name Williams, Vernon Lee
Arrest Date 12/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) False Imprisonment (F),
Description Williams, Vernon Lee (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) False Imprisonment (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 14:49.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune
Arrest Date 12/27/2023
Court Case 202308577
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Firearm (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Speeding (M), And 8) Improper Passing (M),
Description Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-firearm (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Speeding (M), and 8) Improper Passing (M), at 4900-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/lexie Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 17:48.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Gary, Nathaniel Rashun
Arrest Date 12/27/2023
Court Case 202308577
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Firearm (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Gary, Nathaniel Rashun (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-firearm (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4900-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/lexie Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 17:48.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune
Arrest Date 12/27/2023
Court Case 202308580
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4900-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/lexie Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 17:57.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Zarate, John Henry
Arrest Date 12/27/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss. Marijuana) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr -Imp Rev, Expired Registratio (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr-Imp Rev, Expired Reg.) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Sec. Deg. Tress, Comm Threats) (M),
Description Zarate, John Henry (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss. Marijuana) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr -imp Rev, Expired Registratio (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr-imp Rev, Expired Reg.) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(sec. Deg. Tress, Comm Threats) (M), at 500-BLK W Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 19:01.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M