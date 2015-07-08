Below are the Union County arrests for 12-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Vergara-torres, Jhony Noel
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2023
|Court Case
|202308640
|Charge
|1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Attempted Murder (F), 3) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Vergara-torres, Jhony Noel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 2) Attempted Murder (F), 3) Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 5) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, J E
|Name
|Williams, Vernon Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) False Imprisonment (F),
|Description
|Williams, Vernon Lee (B /M/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) False Imprisonment (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 14:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2023
|Court Case
|202308577
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Firearm (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Speeding (M), And 8) Improper Passing (M),
|Description
|Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-firearm (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 7) Speeding (M), and 8) Improper Passing (M), at 4900-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/lexie Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 17:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Gary, Nathaniel Rashun
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2023
|Court Case
|202308577
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Firearm (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Gary, Nathaniel Rashun (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-firearm (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 4900-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/lexie Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 17:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2023
|Court Case
|202308580
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4900-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/lexie Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 17:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Zarate, John Henry
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss. Marijuana) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr -Imp Rev, Expired Registratio (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr-Imp Rev, Expired Reg.) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Sec. Deg. Tress, Comm Threats) (M),
|Description
|Zarate, John Henry (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss. Marijuana) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr -imp Rev, Expired Registratio (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr-imp Rev, Expired Reg.) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(sec. Deg. Tress, Comm Threats) (M), at 500-BLK W Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2023 19:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M