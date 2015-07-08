Below are the Union County arrests for 12-28-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2023
|Court Case
|202308183
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (F),
|Description
|Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2023 15:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Ingram, Trevon Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2023
|Court Case
|202308587
|Charge
|1) Misdemeanor Child Abuse (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Ingram, Trevon Tyrell (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misdemeanor Child Abuse (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2800-BLK Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2023 12:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Gary, Nathaniel Rashun
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2023
|Court Case
|202308183
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Gary, Nathaniel Rashun (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2023 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Brewer, Cameron
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2023
|Court Case
|202308589
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Brewer, Cameron (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 900-BLK Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2023 13:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Smith, Danielle Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/28/2023
|Court Case
|202308598
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Danielle Lee (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2023 16:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Sipf, Aaron Christian
|Arrest Date
|12-28-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sipf, Aaron Christian (B /M/31) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Kingston Dr/nc 16, Waxhaw, on 12/28/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K