Below are the Union County arrests for 12-28-2023.

Name Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune
Arrest Date 12/28/2023
Court Case 202308183
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (F),
Description Cunningham, Dareicho Lawaune (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2023 15:23.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Ingram, Trevon Tyrell
Arrest Date 12/28/2023
Court Case 202308587
Charge 1) Misdemeanor Child Abuse (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Ingram, Trevon Tyrell (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misdemeanor Child Abuse (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2800-BLK Mason St, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2023 12:21.
Arresting Officer Lange, D

Name Gary, Nathaniel Rashun
Arrest Date 12/28/2023
Court Case 202308183
Charge Possess Stolen Goods (F),
Description Gary, Nathaniel Rashun (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2023 15:30.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Brewer, Cameron
Arrest Date 12/28/2023
Court Case 202308589
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Brewer, Cameron (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 900-BLK Hart St, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2023 13:18.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Smith, Danielle Lee
Arrest Date 12/28/2023
Court Case 202308598
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Smith, Danielle Lee (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2023 16:01.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Sipf, Aaron Christian
Arrest Date 12-28-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Sipf, Aaron Christian (B /M/31) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Kingston Dr/nc 16, Waxhaw, on 12/28/2023.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K