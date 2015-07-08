Below are the Union County arrests for 12-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Johnson, Samantha Rose
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2023
|Court Case
|202307887
|Charge
|1) Extortion (F) And 2) Disclose Private Images/Adult (F),
|Description
|Johnson, Samantha Rose (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Extortion (F) and 2) Disclose Private Images/adult (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 10:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Driggers, John Michael
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2023
|Court Case
|202308395
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 5) Felony Conspiracy (F), And 6) Felony Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Driggers, John Michael (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 5) Felony Conspiracy (F), and 6) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 2700-BLK Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 11:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Vinson, Christopher Michael
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2023
|Court Case
|202308290
|Charge
|1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), And 3) Felony Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Vinson, Christopher Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), and 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 2700-BLK Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 11:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Hunt, Latasha Lynn
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2023
|Court Case
|202308576
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Felony Conspiracy (F),
|Description
|Hunt, Latasha Lynn (I /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 2700-BLK Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 11:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Hunt, Shonda Daniel
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2023
|Court Case
|202308444
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Hunt, Shonda Daniel (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 2700-BLK Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 12:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayer, G
|Name
|Ramirez, Blanca Azucena H
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2023
|Court Case
|202308610
|Charge
|Animal Nuisance (M),
|Description
|Ramirez, Blanca Azucena H (H /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 1300-BLK Westwood St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 08:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A