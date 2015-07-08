Below are the Union County arrests for 12-29-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Johnson, Samantha Rose
Arrest Date 12/29/2023
Court Case 202307887
Charge 1) Extortion (F) And 2) Disclose Private Images/Adult (F),
Description Johnson, Samantha Rose (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Extortion (F) and 2) Disclose Private Images/adult (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 10:43.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Driggers, John Michael
Arrest Date 12/29/2023
Court Case 202308395
Charge 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 5) Felony Conspiracy (F), And 6) Felony Conspiracy (F),
Description Driggers, John Michael (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 5) Felony Conspiracy (F), and 6) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 2700-BLK Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 11:38.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Vinson, Christopher Michael
Arrest Date 12/29/2023
Court Case 202308290
Charge 1) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), And 3) Felony Conspiracy (F),
Description Vinson, Christopher Michael (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 2) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), and 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 2700-BLK Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 11:55.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Hunt, Latasha Lynn
Arrest Date 12/29/2023
Court Case 202308576
Charge 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Felony Conspiracy (F),
Description Hunt, Latasha Lynn (I /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Felony Conspiracy (F), at 2700-BLK Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 11:59.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Hunt, Shonda Daniel
Arrest Date 12/29/2023
Court Case 202308444
Charge 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F) And 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Hunt, Shonda Daniel (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (F) and 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 2700-BLK Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 12:38.
Arresting Officer Mayer, G

Name Ramirez, Blanca Azucena H
Arrest Date 12/29/2023
Court Case 202308610
Charge Animal Nuisance (M),
Description Ramirez, Blanca Azucena H (H /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 1300-BLK Westwood St, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2023 08:52.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A