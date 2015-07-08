Below are the Union County arrests for 12-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Padilla, Anthony
Arrest Date 12/30/2023
Court Case 202301121
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Possess/Manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M),
Description Padilla, Anthony (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Possess/manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M), at 8100-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/30/2023 11:40.
Arresting Officer Griffin, T

Name Padilla, Anthony
Arrest Date 12/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Padilla, Anthony (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2023 16:00.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Padilla, Anthony
Arrest Date 12/30/2023
Court Case 202309968
Charge Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Padilla, Anthony (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NJ, on 12/30/2023 17:14.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D

Name Paz, Mayra Alejandra
Arrest Date 12/30/2023
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Paz, Mayra Alejandra (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6800-BLK Misty Pond Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/30/2023 18:06.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Torres-cortez, Erick Lisandro
Arrest Date 12/30/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) License Plate Frame/Cover Violation (M), And 4) Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag (M),
Description Torres-cortez, Erick Lisandro (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) License Plate Frame/cover Violation (M), and 4) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), at Us74 And Mcdonalds Pva, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2023 00:02.
Arresting Officer Bullock, S R