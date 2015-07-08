Below are the Union County arrests for 12-30-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Padilla, Anthony
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2023
|Court Case
|202301121
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) And 2) Possess/Manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M),
|Description
|Padilla, Anthony (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F) and 2) Possess/manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M), at 8100-BLK Kensington Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/30/2023 11:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, T
|Name
|Padilla, Anthony
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2023
|Court Case
|202309968
|Charge
|Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Padilla, Anthony (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NJ, on 12/30/2023 17:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D
|Name
|Paz, Mayra Alejandra
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Paz, Mayra Alejandra (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6800-BLK Misty Pond Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/30/2023 18:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Torres-cortez, Erick Lisandro
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) License Plate Frame/Cover Violation (M), And 4) Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Torres-cortez, Erick Lisandro (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), 3) License Plate Frame/cover Violation (M), and 4) Fict/alt Title/reg Card/tag (M), at Us74 And Mcdonalds Pva, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2023 00:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Bullock, S R