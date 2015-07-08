Below are the Union County arrests for 12-31-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sanjuan, Mauricio Zeferino
Arrest Date 12/31/2023
Court Case 202308649
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Sanjuan, Mauricio Zeferino (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1500-BLK E Sunset Dr/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2023 04:19.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Blanton-wilson, Ethan Kevon
Arrest Date 12/31/2023
Court Case
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Blanton-wilson, Ethan Kevon (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1000-BLK Fair Sky Dr/stevens Mill Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/31/2023 13:55.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Cosme, Salayna Yaset
Arrest Date 12/31/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Stalking (M),
Description Cosme, Salayna Yaset (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Stalking (M), at 7800-BLK Kingston Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/31/2023 16:20.
Arresting Officer Griffin, T

Name Boodie, Floyd Olson
Arrest Date 12/31/2023
Court Case 202300480
Charge Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Boodie, Floyd Olson (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 1500-BLK Hamilton Crossroads Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/31/2023 16:24.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Hammond, Semone Ann
Arrest Date 12/31/2023
Court Case 202301192
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hammond, Semone Ann (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 200-BLK Springhill Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/31/2023 16:31.
Arresting Officer Lefor, J L

Name Padilla, Anthony
Arrest Date 12/31/2023
Court Case 202301121
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Padilla, Anthony (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2023 17:10.
Arresting Officer Griffin, T