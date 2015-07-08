Below are the Union County arrests for 12-31-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sanjuan, Mauricio Zeferino
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2023
|Court Case
|202308649
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Sanjuan, Mauricio Zeferino (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 1500-BLK E Sunset Dr/e Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2023 04:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Blanton-wilson, Ethan Kevon
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Blanton-wilson, Ethan Kevon (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1000-BLK Fair Sky Dr/stevens Mill Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/31/2023 13:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Cosme, Salayna Yaset
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Stalking (M),
|Description
|Cosme, Salayna Yaset (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Stalking (M), at 7800-BLK Kingston Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/31/2023 16:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, T
|Name
|Boodie, Floyd Olson
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2023
|Court Case
|202300480
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Boodie, Floyd Olson (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 1500-BLK Hamilton Crossroads Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/31/2023 16:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Hammond, Semone Ann
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2023
|Court Case
|202301192
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hammond, Semone Ann (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 200-BLK Springhill Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/31/2023 16:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Lefor, J L
|Name
|Padilla, Anthony
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2023
|Court Case
|202301121
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Padilla, Anthony (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/31/2023 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, T