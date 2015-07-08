Description

Anderson, Michael Dashun (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta-1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), 2) Fta-1 (dwlr/ Exp Reg Card) (M), 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 3) Fta-1 (expired No Inspection: Fic/exp Reg Plate) (M), and 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at Mecklenburg County Jail, Charlotte, NV, on 1/3/2024 13:30.