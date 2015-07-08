Below are the Union County arrests for 01-03-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Maclean, Alexander
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Common Law Forgery (F), 2) Obtain Property False Pretenses (F), And 3) Insurance Fraud (F),
|Description
|Maclean, Alexander (W /M/72) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Forgery (F), 2) Obtain Property False Pretenses (F), and 3) Insurance Fraud (F), at Mecklencurg County Jail, Charlotte, on 1/3/2024 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Anderson, Michael Dashun
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fta-1 (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), 2) Fta-1 (Dwlr/ Exp Reg Card) (M), 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 3) Fta-1 (Expired No Inspection: Fic/Exp Reg Plate) (M), And 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Michael Dashun (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta-1 (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), 2) Fta-1 (dwlr/ Exp Reg Card) (M), 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), 3) Fta-1 (expired No Inspection: Fic/exp Reg Plate) (M), and 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at Mecklenburg County Jail, Charlotte, NV, on 1/3/2024 13:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Grigg, Jacquelin Chalise
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2024
|Court Case
|202400048
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Grigg, Jacquelin Chalise (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2024 13:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Lowery, Kadarius Michael
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Kadarius Michael (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 1/3/2024 14:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Little, Tiffany Sheri
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2024
|Court Case
|202400050
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Little, Tiffany Sheri (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK N Church St, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2024 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Alvarado-aranda, Andres Amilcar
|Arrest Date
|01/03/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
|Description
|Alvarado-aranda, Andres Amilcar (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 2300-BLK Silver Run Dr, Monroe, NC, on 1/3/2024 15:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, E A