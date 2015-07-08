Below are the Union County arrests for 01-05-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Maynard, Melissa Lynn
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2024
|Court Case
|202400091
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Maynard, Melissa Lynn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 09:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Hardwick, Daniel Mack
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Hardwick, Daniel Mack (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Jowers, Darius Markeith
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Jowers, Darius Markeith (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 10:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Reed, T C
|Name
|Williams, Tracy Angelian
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Williams, Tracy Angelian (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Tarlton, David Matthew
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misdemeanor Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Tarlton, David Matthew (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 10:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Knotts, Brian Kirkpatrick
|Arrest Date
|01/05/2024
|Court Case
|202400122
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 5) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 6) True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Knotts, Brian Kirkpatrick (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 5) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 6) True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 21:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D