Below are the Union County arrests for 01-05-2024.

Name Maynard, Melissa Lynn
Arrest Date 01/05/2024
Court Case 202400091
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Maynard, Melissa Lynn (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 400-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 09:21.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Hardwick, Daniel Mack
Arrest Date 01/05/2024
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Hardwick, Daniel Mack (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 20:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Jowers, Darius Markeith
Arrest Date 01/05/2024
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Jowers, Darius Markeith (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation, F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 10:05.
Arresting Officer Reed, T C

Name Williams, Tracy Angelian
Arrest Date 01/05/2024
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Williams, Tracy Angelian (B /F/61) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 20:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Tarlton, David Matthew
Arrest Date 01/05/2024
Court Case
Charge Misdemeanor Probation Violation (M),
Description Tarlton, David Matthew (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 10:55.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Knotts, Brian Kirkpatrick
Arrest Date 01/05/2024
Court Case 202400122
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 5) True Bill Of Indictment (F), And 6) True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Knotts, Brian Kirkpatrick (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) True Bill Of Indictment (F), 5) True Bill Of Indictment (F), and 6) True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/5/2024 21:10.
Arresting Officer Lange, D