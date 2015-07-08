Description

Muca, Kenny (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 6) Speeding (M), and 7) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3100-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/6/2024 03:31.