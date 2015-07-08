Below are the Union County arrests for 01-06-2024. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lopez, Josias Domingo
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2024
|Court Case
|202400126
|Charge
|Drunk & Disruptive (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Josias Domingo (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 2300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2024 02:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Laney, Misty Dawn
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2024
|Court Case
|202400127
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Laney, Misty Dawn (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2024 03:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Sholar, B
|Name
|Muca, Kenny
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2024
|Court Case
|202400148
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 6) Speeding (M), And 7) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Muca, Kenny (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 6) Speeding (M), and 7) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3100-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 1/6/2024 03:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Harmon, Christopher Todd
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2024
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), And 3) Stop Sign Violation (M),
|Description
|Harmon, Christopher Todd (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Operators License (M), and 3) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 600-BLK Stallings Rd/industrial Dr, Stallings, NC, on 1/6/2024 03:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Castrejon, Sugej
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2024
|Court Case
|202400129
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Castrejon, Sugej (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2024 08:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Lopez-hernandez, Ignacio
|Arrest Date
|01/06/2024
|Court Case
|202400129
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Lopez-hernandez, Ignacio (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1000-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/6/2024 08:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A